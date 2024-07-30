Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Fuerte, 354th Munitions Squadron stockpile management technician, completes a catch during a flag football competition as part of Icemen Sports Day at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Squadrons across base joined together for a day of friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

