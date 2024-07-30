U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Colten Riley, 354th Comptroller Squadron financial services officer in charge, runs between defenders during a flag football competition as part of Icemen Sports Day at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Along with flag football, there were esports, pickleball, ultimate frisbee, dodgeball and basketball competitions during Sports Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8564591 VIRIN: 240726-F-CJ259-1115 Resolution: 3522x2343 Size: 599.48 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.