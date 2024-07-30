U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and assistant deputy commandant of Installations and Logistics, hands a card to Sgt. Maj. Jason Hammock, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Command, during his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. Maxwell honorably served for 36 years and was awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8564405 VIRIN: 240801-M-IY782-1086 Resolution: 8163x5445 Size: 38.76 MB Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. David Maxwell Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.