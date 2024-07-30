U.S. Marines with the Quantico Ceremonial Platoon present the colors during Maj. Gen. David Maxwell’s retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. Maxwell honorably served for 36 years and was awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8564399 VIRIN: 240801-M-IY782-1028 Resolution: 8127x5421 Size: 39.07 MB Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. David Maxwell Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.