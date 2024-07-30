Maj. Gen. David Maxwell Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, left, awards the Navy Distinguished Service Medal to Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and assistant deputy commandant of Installations and Logistics, during his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. The Navy Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to Marines who provide exceptional service to the US government in a role of great responsibility (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8564398
|VIRIN:
|240801-M-IY782-1041
|Resolution:
|3790x4848
|Size:
|17.01 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
