U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, left, awards the Navy Distinguished Service Medal to Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and assistant deputy commandant of Installations and Logistics, during his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. The Navy Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to Marines who provide exceptional service to the US government in a role of great responsibility (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8564398 VIRIN: 240801-M-IY782-1041 Resolution: 3790x4848 Size: 17.01 MB Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. David Maxwell Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.