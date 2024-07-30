Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. David Maxwell Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. David Maxwell Retirement Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks during Maj. Gen. David Maxwell’s retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. Maxwell honorably served for 36 years and was awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

