22nd Space Operations Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Jean Purgason (right) accepts the squadron guidon from USSF Col Christoper Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6 (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. Lt Col Jean Purgason will now enforce the SpATO, and direct and monitor all aspects of enterprise operations for SCN users through a combination of military commanders, civilian professionals, and contract support. The squadron’s Orbital Analysts coordinate ephemeris data, launch and early orbit analysis determination, and tracking station look angles to support space operations for 29 different Satellite Operations Centers (SOCs). (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

