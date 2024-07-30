SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Jamie Garcia (right), Commander, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (22 SOPS), surrenders the squadron guidon to USSF Col Christoper Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6 (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. The 22nd SOPS coordinates the launch and on-orbit operations of over 190 Department of Defense, national intelligence, civil and Allied nation’s satellites, including the support of global warfighters, intelligence community users, the President, and Secretary of Defense. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:31 Photo ID: 8563731 VIRIN: 240703-X-IF173-1019 Resolution: 4711x3141 Size: 3.98 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.