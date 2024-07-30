Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 5 of 8]

    22nd Space Operations Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Jamie Garcia (right), Commander, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (22 SOPS), surrenders the squadron guidon to USSF Col Christoper Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6 (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. The 22nd SOPS coordinates the launch and on-orbit operations of over 190 Department of Defense, national intelligence, civil and Allied nation’s satellites, including the support of global warfighters, intelligence community users, the President, and Secretary of Defense. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
