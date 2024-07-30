SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Jamie Garcia (right), Commander, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (22 SOPS), surrenders the squadron guidon to USSF Col Christoper Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6 (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. The 22nd SOPS coordinates the launch and on-orbit operations of over 190 Department of Defense, national intelligence, civil and Allied nation’s satellites, including the support of global warfighters, intelligence community users, the President, and Secretary of Defense. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8563731
|VIRIN:
|240703-X-IF173-1019
|Resolution:
|4711x3141
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.