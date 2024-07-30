22nd Space Operations Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 22nd Space Operations Squadron (22 SOPS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, on July 3, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Colonel (Col) Christoper Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6, USSF Lt Col Jean Purgason, assumed command of 22 SOPS from the outgoing commander, USSF Lt Col Jamie Garcia. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8563727
|VIRIN:
|240703-X-IF173-1001
|Resolution:
|4909x3273
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
