    22nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 2 of 8]

    22nd Space Operations Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 22nd Space Operations Squadron (22 SOPS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, on July 3, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Colonel (Col) Christoper Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6, USSF Lt Col Jean Purgason, assumed command of 22 SOPS from the outgoing commander, USSF Lt Col Jamie Garcia. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8563728
    VIRIN: 240703-X-IF173-1003
    Resolution: 5460x3640
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    22 SOPS
    2nd Space Operations Squadron
    Delta 6
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    22nd Space Operations Squadron

