USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024

U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Trip” begins take off during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, July 30. Exercises like this help prepare Joint Forces to be ready and resilient in the face of future challenges and integrate with regional and global counterparts to deter aggression within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, AU