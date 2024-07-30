USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot taxis onto the flightline during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, July 30. The U.S. Joint Forces have an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains for the security and wellbeing of our nation and the international community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

