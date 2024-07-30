USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024

U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Bite” waves before taking off during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, July 30. This exercise demonstrates the shared value of sustaining peace and stability across the region and the U.S. commitment to deterring aggression within the Indo-Pacific with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

