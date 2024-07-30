Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot “Bite” waves before taking off during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, July 30. This exercise demonstrates the shared value of sustaining peace and stability across the region and the U.S. commitment to deterring aggression within the Indo-Pacific with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 20:04
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, AU
    USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024
    PACAF
    StrongerTogether
    INDOPACOM
    AUSAirForce
    FreeAndOpenPacific
    PitchBlack

