    USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilots taxi onto the flightline during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, July 30. This exercise is a regular large-scale training activity that supports each participating nation’s own sovereign security objectives, and collectively contributes to the wider peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

