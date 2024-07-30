U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilots taxi onto the flightline during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, July 30. This exercise is a regular large-scale training activity that supports each participating nation’s own sovereign security objectives, and collectively contributes to the wider peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 20:04
|Photo ID:
|8562100
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-MT297-2058
|Resolution:
|4718x3370
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, AU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF F-22A Raptors conduct night flights during Pitch Black 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.