    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons [Image 10 of 12]

    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pose for a picture after participating in a 5K run and walk in support of anti-human trafficking awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 30, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8560274
    VIRIN: 240730-M-ZL739-1310
    Resolution: 4622x3081
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

