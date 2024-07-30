Koa Moana 24 Marines and Palauan Community Rally for Anti-Human Trafficking 5K on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Photo By Sgt. Nello Miele | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nello Miele | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a 5K run and walk in support of anti-human trafficking awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 30, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele) see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Palau — In a compelling display of international collaboration and community spirit, U.S. Marines from Koa Moana 24 joined with the Palauan community on July 30, 2024 to observe World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The event, a vibrant 5K run and walk, saw hundreds of participants unite in their commitment to combating human trafficking and supporting victims worldwide.



Raising awareness about signs of human trafficking and victim rights is critical for maintaining cooperation between the U.S. and Palau. The U.S. Department of State publishes an annual Trafficking in Persons Report, which assesses countries based on their anti-trafficking efforts. Nations consistently listed on Tier 3 or the Tier 2 Watch List face significant reductions in U.S. non-humanitarian and non-trade related assistance. Palau, which was on the Tier 2 Watch List in 2022, has since made notable progress by intensifying its efforts to prosecute trafficking cases and enhance public awareness.



The day's activities began at Ernguul Park with a lively registration process where participants received bib numbers and relevant information on identifying signs of human trafficking. Community leaders were present to distribute educational materials, setting the stage for the event’s dual focus on awareness and solidarity.



The 5K route carried participates from the park to the hospital and back, symbolizing a collective journey toward heightened awareness and action. At the finish line, participants were greeted with placement numbers and received commemorative shirts bearing messages advocating for anti-trafficking efforts.



Amber Osima, Palau’s Victim Advocate for the Anti-Human Trafficking Investigative Unit, emphasized the significance of the event: “This 5K run represents more than just physical endurance; it embodies our collective determination to end human trafficking. We are deeply grateful for the support from both the U.S. Marines and the Palauan community, whose participation amplifies our message and strengthens our cause.”



Palau’s U.S. Ambassador, Joel Ehrendreich, provided his sentiments, “The fight against modern day slavery requires everyone to pitch in. It is commendable that Koa Moana would include as part of their mission in Palau to join the community in raising awareness like this.”



Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, commanding officer of Koa Moana 24, reinforced this sentiment: “Raising awareness about human trafficking is important to the U.S. Marine Corps. Our participation reflects our commitment to supporting global initiatives that combat trafficking and uphold human rights. We stand with the people of Palau and all those working to end this exploitation and abuse.”



The 5K run and walk demonstrated the community’s strong spirit, with participants proudly carrying banners that underscored the critical message of awareness and prevention. The Marines, too, made a powerful statement by carrying the Palauan national flag, the U.S. flag, and the Combat Logistics Battalion 13 guidon, visibly marking their commitment to this cause.



This event highlighted the joint efforts in addressing this urgent global issue and left participants with a deepened appreciation for the resilience of human trafficking survivors, alongside a renewed call to action for continuous vigilance and support.