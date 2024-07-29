Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons [Image 9 of 12]

    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Emmanuel Bennyi, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a picture after participating in a 5K run and walk for anti-human trafficking awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 30, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8560273
    VIRIN: 240730-M-ZL739-1306
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
    Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download