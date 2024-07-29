Koa Moana 24: Palau 5K for Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a 5K run and walk in support of anti-human trafficking awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 30, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

