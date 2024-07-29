Students of the Sergeants Major Course participate in the 2-mile run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test on 30 July at Camp Robinson, Ark. Students of the SMC must be able to adhere to as well as model physical fitness standards to their soldiers.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US Off the grass and on the field: Future Sergeants Major model the standard, by SGT Bryce Colvert