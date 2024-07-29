Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Off the grass and on the field: Future Sergeants Major model the standard [Image 4 of 5]

    Off the grass and on the field: Future Sergeants Major model the standard

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Student of the Sergeants Major Course participates in the hand-release push up event of the Army Combat Fitness Test on 30 July at Camp Robinson, Ark. Students of the SMC must be able to adhere to as well as model physical fitness standards to their soldiers.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 00:34
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Off the grass and on the field: Future Sergeants Major model the standard [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

