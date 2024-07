Off the grass and on the field: Future Sergeants Major model the standard

A Student of the Sergeants Major Course participates in the hand-release push up event of the Army Combat Fitness Test on 30 July at Camp Robinson, Ark. Students of the SMC must be able to adhere to as well as model physical fitness standards to their soldiers.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)

