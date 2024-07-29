Off the grass and on the field: Future Sergeants Major model the standard

North Little Rock, Ark. -- Students of the Sergeants Major Foundations Course from all across the 54 states and territories gathered on the Camp Robinson PT field on July 30 to conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test.

It’s no secret that the task of upholding the standard in the Army has always fallen on the labored shoulders of the NCO. But for senior NCOs hoping to one day wear the coveted star in between their stripes, enforcing the standard is not enough—they must model it.

The Sergeants Major Foundations Course is designed to prepare these senior NCOs to lead the way in the highest roles of enlisted leadership the U.S. Army has to offer. As part of this preparation, the would-be Sergeants Major must be technically proficient in both conducting and administering the ACFT to ensure the readiness of the soldiers they will one day lead. Thankfully, this idea is not lost on the students of this course.

“In order for us to be able to enforce the standard, we have to know the standard,” said Master Sgt. Michael Luna of the 606th Quartermaster Detachment, March Air Force Base, Calif. “As senior NCOs, we have to be able to make sure that our soldiers are getting the proper training and that we lead by example.”

For these students, the long path to becoming Sergeants Major begins at the National Guard Professional Education Center housed at Camp Robinson, Ark., where they undergo their orientation. As initiates of a group with unrivaled commitment to the standard, students of the course would be hard-pressed to find themselves in a better place.

“We are the premier education center for the Department of Defense,” said PEC Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1st Sgt. Ryan Mata. “We have a campus fully staffed by educated and capable instructors who take a high level of self-pride in their ability to adhere, educate, and enforce the standard.”

This sentiment was shared by staff and students alike.

“I've never been to PEC, and being that it's been here for 50 years, I'm kind of at a loss. I kind of wish I’d come here earlier in my career, so that I could experience it,” said Master Sgt. Miranda Laird of the 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, based in Fresno, Calif. “It's a great professional environment.”

While the Army sets a very high bar for “what right looks like,” the students of the Sergeants Major Course aim to reach even higher to become the future senior leaders of the Army.

