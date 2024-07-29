Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five [Image 5 of 7]

    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five

    CAMP CROWDER, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Missouri Air National Guardsman, Maj. Benjamin Gatrost of the 139th Air Wing, prepares for the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five (MAC-V) Match by participating in a trigger preparatory drill alongside other members of the Missouri State Shooting Team at Camp Crowder, in Neosho, Missouri, July 26, 2024. The MAC-V match is designed to provide a combat focused marksmanship sustainment training event in each of the seven MAC Regions. These matches are operational focused marksmanship sustainment exercises, designed to validate and sustain perishable marksmanship skills essential to mobilization readiness and success. (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8559633
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-CL987-1148
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: CAMP CROWDER, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five
    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five
    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five
    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five
    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five
    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five
    Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    Missouri Air National Guard
    MAC-V
    Marksmanship Advisory Council
    139th Air Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download