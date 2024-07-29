Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five

Missouri Army National Guardsman Sgt. Wyatt Grifith of the Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade prepares for the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five (MAC-V) Match by participating in a trigger preparatory drill alongside other members of the Missouri State Shooting Team at Camp Crowder, in Neosho, Missouri, July 26, 2024. The MAC-V match is designed to provide a combat focused marksmanship sustainment training event in each of the seven MAC Regions. These matches are operational focused marksmanship sustainment exercises, designed to validate and sustain perishable marksmanship skills essential to mobilization readiness and success. (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

