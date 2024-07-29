Missouri State Shooting Team prepares for Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five

Missouri National Guard Soldiers of the Missouri State Shooting Team, inspect a target during preparation for the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five (MAC-V) Match by exchanging knowledge and techniques while at Camp Crowder, in Neosho, Missouri, July 26, 2024. The MAC-V match is designed to provide a combat focused marksmanship sustainment training event in each of the seven MAC Regions. These matches are operational focused marksmanship sustainment exercises, designed to validate and sustain perishable marksmanship skills essential to mobilization readiness and success. (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

