    Air Traffic Control Specialists [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Traffic Control Specialists

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Michaela Gundersen, a watch supervisor assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, teaches Airman Samantha Pope, an air traffic control specialist assigned to the 92nd OSS, how to correctly read the radar and locate aircraft at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2024. Learning to read the radar is essential for ATC specialist to provide a safe and orderly flow of aircraft. ATC specialists manage the flow of aircraft through all aspects of the flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:21
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    safety
    Air Traffic Control
    tower
    aircraft
    ATC
    92 OSS

