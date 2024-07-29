Air Traffic Control Specialists

Staff Sgt. Michaela Gundersen, a watch supervisor assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, teaches Airman Samantha Pope, an air traffic control specialist assigned to the 92nd OSS, how to correctly read the radar and locate aircraft at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2024. Learning to read the radar is essential for ATC specialist to provide a safe and orderly flow of aircraft. ATC specialists manage the flow of aircraft through all aspects of the flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

