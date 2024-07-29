Air Traffic Control Specialists

Senior Airman Andrew Huynh, an air traffic control specialist assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, monitors the flight line at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2024. Huynh oversaw local control, communicating with aircraft to clear them for takeoff or landing. ATC specialists manage the flow of aircraft through all aspects of the flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

