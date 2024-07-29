Air Traffic Control Specialists

Airman Jacob Carlson, an air traffic control specialist assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, completes an on-the-job training task from another ATC specialist at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2024. Carlson learned flight data, coordination with other facilities, responding to incoming calls, ground control and providing clearance for aircraft to taxi to and from the runway. ATC specialists manage the flow of aircraft through all aspects of the flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

