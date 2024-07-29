Air Traffic Control Specialists

A U.S. Air Force air traffic control tower stands nine stories high at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2024. The ATC tower is manned 24/7 to facilitate the safe flow of aircraft to and from the airfield. During their shift, ATC specialists observe weather conditions and assist aircraft during periods or bad weather or aid aircraft dealing with a malfunction. ATC specialists manage the flow of aircraft through all aspects of the flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

