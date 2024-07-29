Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Medics assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, transport their M997A3 Tactical High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) Ambulance in support of Panther Avalanche on Fort Liberty, July 23, 2024. Panther Avalanche is an exercise aimed to train and evaluate Paratroopers from the “Panther Brigade” as they prepare for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, in September and assume the role of the immediate response force postured to fight and win anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:56
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV begins FTX [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Aiden O'Marra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

