3rd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV begins FTX

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, move their Infantry Squad Vehicles to Holland Drop Zone in preparation for Panther Avalanche on Fort Liberty, July 23, 2024. Panther Avalanche is an exercise aimed to train and evaluate Paratroopers from the “Panther Brigade” as they prepare for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, in September to enhance brigade and supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aiden O’Marra)

