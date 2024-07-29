3rd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV begins FTX

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, load their gear onto Infantry Squad Vehicles to prepare for movement during Panther Avalanche on Fort Liberty, July 23, 2024. Panther Avalanche is an exercise aimed to train and evaluate Paratroopers from the “Panther Brigade” as they prepare for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, in September and assume the role of the immediate response force postured to fight and win anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aiden O’Marra)

