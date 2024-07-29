240730-N-MP113-1123 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2024) Capt. John Barrientos, incoming commander of Task Force (TF) 59, gives his address during TF 59’s change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 30. TF 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8558107 VIRIN: 240730-N-MP113-1124 Resolution: 6139x4093 Size: 5.91 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.