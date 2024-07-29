Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Polk 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240730-N-MP113-1123 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2024) Capt. John Barrientos, incoming commander of Task Force (TF) 59, gives his address during TF 59’s change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 30. TF 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

