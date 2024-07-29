Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony

240730-A-RM303-1038 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2024) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, center, observes as Capt. John Barrientos, incoming commander of Task Force (TF) 59, left, relieves Capt. Colin Corridan, outgoing commander of TF 59, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 30. TF 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Army photo)

