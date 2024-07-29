Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony

240730-N-MP113-1105 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2024) Capt. Colin Corridan, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 59, reads his orders during TF 59’s change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 30. TF 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

