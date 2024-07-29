240730-A-RM303-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2024) Left to right, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, Capt. Colin Corridan, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 59, Capt. John Barrientos, incoming commander of TF 59, and Lt. Luis Echeverria, commander of Task Group 59.1, salute during TF 59’s change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 30. TF 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8558103 VIRIN: 240730-A-RM303-1008 Resolution: 6223x4149 Size: 941.15 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.