Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240730-A-RM303-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2024) Left to right, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, Capt. Colin Corridan, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 59, Capt. John Barrientos, incoming commander of TF 59, and Lt. Luis Echeverria, commander of Task Group 59.1, salute during TF 59’s change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 30. TF 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8558103
    VIRIN: 240730-A-RM303-1008
    Resolution: 6223x4149
    Size: 941.15 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony
    Task Force 59 holds Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Change of command
    Task Force 59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download