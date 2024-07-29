III MEF Marines participate in an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Govea, a base personnel staff non-commissioned officer in charge with Marine Corps Installation Pacific, gives a presentation during an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. A mobile training team from the Personnel Administration School on Camp Johnson, North Carolina, provided the first AASC to III MEF Marines in the 0111 Military Occupational Specialty field, aimed to enhance knowledge and skills within the MOS. Govea is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

