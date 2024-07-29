Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Marines participate in an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course [Image 5 of 6]

    III MEF Marines participate in an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force brief a presentation during an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. A mobile training team from the Personnel Administration School on Camp Johnson, North Carolina, provided the first AASC to III MEF Marines in the 0111 Military Occupational Specialty field, aimed to enhance knowledge and skills within the MOS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 03:19
    Photo ID: 8557753
    VIRIN: 240712-M-HU167-1026
    Resolution: 5922x3950
    Size: 14.53 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Admin
    Preparedness
    Readiness
    Training
    PME

