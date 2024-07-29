III MEF Marines participate in an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Juaquin Medina Jr., an administrative chief, with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs a presentation during an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. A mobile training team with the Personnel Administration School on Camp Johnson, North Carolina, provided the first AASC to III MEF Marines in the 0111 Military Occupational Specialty field, aimed to enhance knowledge and skills within the MOS. Medina is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

