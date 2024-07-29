III MEF Marines participate in an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force provide feedback on a presentation during an Advanced Administrative Specialist Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. A mobile training team from the Personnel Administration School on Camp Johnson, North Carolina, provided the first AASC to III MEF Marines in the 0111 Military Occupational Specialty field, aimed to enhance knowledge and skills within the MOS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

