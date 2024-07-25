Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Raymundo Vann's Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 15]

    Col. Raymundo Vann's Promotion Ceremony

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Raymundo Vann (right), Nuclear Inspection Oversight chief and promotee, smiles as a family member puts the rank of Col. on his flight cap during his promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 26, 2024. A San Antonio native, Vann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1992 and later commissioned through Texas State University’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

