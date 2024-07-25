A son of Col. Raymundo Vann, Nuclear Inspection Oversight chief and promotee, helps his father put on his new rank during Vann’s promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 26, 2024. A San Antonio native, Vann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1992 and later commissioned through Texas State University’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8556808
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-HE787-8721
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
This work, Col. Raymundo Vann's Promotion Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS