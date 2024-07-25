Col. Raymundo Vann's Promotion Ceremony

(From right to left) Lt. Col. Raymundo Vann, Nuclear Inspection Oversight chief and promotee, smiles at the audience while Col. Deane Konowicz, presiding official and Air Force Inspection Agency commander, and Capt. Gabriella Graham, 90th Missile Wing missileer, applaud after Vann’s promotion statement was read during Vann’s promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 26, 2024. A San Antonio native, Vann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1992 and later commissioned through Texas State University’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

