Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Soldiers in recovery, currently assigned to Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit, stand for a photo with representatives from the Boulder Crest Foundation during the foundation’s five-day Struggle Well program at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 25, 2024. The Struggle Well program is a comprehensive approach that focuses on transforming struggle into strength and growth so participants can be of better service to themselves, their families, their communities, and their country. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

