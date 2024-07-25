Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Soldiers in recovery, currently assigned to Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit, stand for a photo with representatives from the Boulder Crest Foundation during the foundation’s five-day Struggle Well program at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 25, 2024. The Struggle Well program is a comprehensive approach that focuses on transforming struggle into strength and growth so participants can be of better service to themselves, their families, their communities, and their country. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8556229
    VIRIN: 240725-A-HG995-1100
    Resolution: 4720x3372
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program [Image 8 of 8], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum
    PTSD
    Army Medicine
    Post-traumatic stress
    Soldier Recovery
    Soldier Recovery Unit

