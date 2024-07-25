Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Spc. Zach Walker, a network communication systems specialist currently assigned to Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit and a native of Dorchester, Mass., walks the labyrinth during the Boulder Crest Foundation’s five-day Struggle Well program at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 25, 2024. Based on the design of ancient warrior cultures, the labyrinth gives participants time for reflection as they walk to the center, carrying a rock equal to the weight they feel like they’ve been carrying. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

