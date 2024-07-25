Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Spc. Zach Walker, a network communication systems specialist currently assigned to Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit and a native of Dorchester, Mass., walks the labyrinth during the Boulder Crest Foundation’s five-day Struggle Well program at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 25, 2024. Based on the design of ancient warrior cultures, the labyrinth gives participants time for reflection as they walk to the center, carrying a rock equal to the weight they feel like they’ve been carrying. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program [Image 8 of 8], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS

    Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program

    Fort Drum
    PTSD
    Army Medicine
    Post-traumatic stress
    Soldier Recovery
    Soldier Recovery Unit

