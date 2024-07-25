Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Spc. Jarvis So, right, a network communication systems specialist with the 101st Signal Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, and Brooklyn, N.Y. native, and Spc. Joaquin Pina, a water treatment specialist currently assigned to Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit and a native of San Jose, Calif., walk the labyrinth during the Boulder Crest Foundation’s five-day Struggle Well program at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 25, 2024. Based on the design of ancient warrior cultures, the labyrinth gives participants time for reflection as they walk to the center, carrying a rock equal to the weight they feel like they’ve been carrying. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US