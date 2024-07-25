FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Toney, a signal operations support specialist with the Army Reserve’s 436th Movement Control Battalion and a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., participates in an interactive Posttraumatic Growth module during the Boulder Crest Foundation’s five-day Struggle Well program at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 25, 2024. The Struggle Well program is a comprehensive approach that focuses on transforming struggle into strength and growth so participants can be of better service to themselves, their families, their communities, and their country. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

This work, Fort Drum Soldiers in Recovery experience Posttraumatic Growth through innovative program [Image 8 of 8], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.