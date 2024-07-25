U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander, Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, and the new Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm G. Coley, stand at attention during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Date Posted: 07.29.2024
Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley [Image 13 of 13], by Pierre Courtejoie