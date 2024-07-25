U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers and guests render honors for the playing of the national anthems during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 18, 2024. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm G. Coley assumed responsibility of the unit and Soldiers during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 06:08
|Photo ID:
|8555565
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-BD610-1061
|Resolution:
|8048x5365
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley [Image 13 of 13], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.