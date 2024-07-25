USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm G. Coley, incoming senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, receives the unit colors from Col. Lindsay R. Matthews during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE