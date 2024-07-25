U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jermin Salvador leads the unit formation of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers during the assumption of responsibility for Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm G. Coley, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8555567 VIRIN: 240718-A-BD610-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.98 MB Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley [Image 13 of 13], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.